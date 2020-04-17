Monday: 'Former Fat Guy' Andy Boyle On Why We're Getting Fatter And How To Stop It

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Monday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

Sometime between his childhood and his late 20s, Andy Boyle got fat. In that, the Chicago-based journalist was far from unusual. An estimated 71% of Americans are overweight or obese. But after Boyle lost nearly one-third of his size, he began to explore the reasons he’d gained so much weight — the reasons, indeed, so many Americans have done so. And then he began to ask what we can do about it.

The result? “Big Problems: A Former Fat Guy’s Look At Why We’re Getting Fatter and What You Can Do to Fix It,” Boyle’s breezy, funny, yet oh-so-serious look at the forces that fatten us up and the societal changes that would give us fair fight against them.

On Monday’s St. Louis on the Air, Andy Boyle will join us to discuss what he’s learned. Now the director of product engineering for the Chicago Sun-Times, Boyle will share his thoughts on how the wellness industry hurts us and how to stop the work-from-home munchies. He’ll also explain what it really means to be healthy.

