Monday: Freezer Discovery In South St. Louis Unearths Family Mystery

This interview will be on "St. Louis on the Air" over the noon hour Monday.

The discovery of a dead baby in a south St. Louis freezer this summer was one of those macabre stories that had the nation riveted. Adam Smith told KSDK that he was cleaning out the freezer after his mother’s death from cancer when he made the grisly discovery. He said the container holding the tiny corpse had been in the freezer for decades, but he assumed it was perhaps a wedding cake top.

The story drew national attention from all the usual suspects, but then everyone moved on. Everyone, that is, except Ryan Krull. The freelance writer and communication and media faculty member at the University of Missouri-St. Louis pushed below the surface to get a tale that is, in many ways, even more sad and surprising than the initial discovery. It’s this week’s Riverfront Times cover story. And on Monday, Krull will join us in studio to discuss it.

Also joining the discussion will be Michelle Oberman. She’s a professor at Santa Clara University School of Law and an expert in maternal filicide.

