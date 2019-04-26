Monday: Gentlemen Of Vision Coach, Filmmakers Take St. Louis Story To Colombia

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” at noon Monday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

In 2016, the Nine Network produced a documentary about Gentlemen of Vision, the north St. Louis County-based step team that doubles as a counseling and mentoring program. The story resonated with local and national audiences, and also with representatives from the U.S. State Department. Officials selected it to be part of the American Film Showcase, a program that sends American filmmakers to screen their work across the globe.

The team behind “Gentlemen of Vision” flew out to Cartagena, Colombia, to show the film and talk to Colombian audiences about St. Louis and the similar challenges that face disadvantaged young people in both places.

On Monday’s St. Louis on the Air, Frank Popper and Jim Kirchherr, who co-directed the documentary, and Marlon Wharton, the co-founder and coach of Gentlemen of Vision, will join guest host Sharon Stevens to discuss their experiences in Colombia and how audiences at home and abroad have responded to their film.

