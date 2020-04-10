Monday: Here's How These St. Louisans Adjusted To Work-From-Home Life Years Ago

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” at noon on Monday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

Stay-at-home orders have many employees packing up their work equipment and figuring out a way to mimic their office space and routines at home. But the adjustment can be tough: Add partners, kids and/or pets to the mix, and it’s not an average work day at all.

But for some, that was reality long before this pandemic. And they’re making it work.

In fact, a two-year Stanford study found that working from home can increase productivity, decrease stress, allow flexibility and be cost effective — as people can save from not spending money on coffee, lunches and a professional wardrobe, while companies can save by reducing office space.

Of course there are potential drawbacks. And that’s particularly the case when two adults are working from the same space. On Monday, St. Louis on the Air will check in with two locals who have long nailed their at-home routines, despite having both partners in close quarters. We’ll see what advice they have for staying productive even when you don’t have a space of your own.

Joining host Sarah Fenske for the discussion will be Hailey Huffines, a designer and editor for McClatchy's Publishing Center. She shares a house in south St. Louis with her boyfriend, who also works from home as a musician, along with their dog and two cats.

Also joining the discussion will be Nichole Fink. She’s a stay-at-home mom in Lafayette Square who figured out how to co-exist with her working-from-home husband. Now, with schools closed, their older child is also at home, and their trio has become a quartet.

