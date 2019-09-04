Monday: Historian Patricia Cleary On The Long-Lost Mounds Of St. Louis

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Monday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

A multitude of truncated earthworks – more commonly known as mounds – once dotted the St. Louis landscape, and for the ancient Mississippian people who constructed them many centuries ago, these structures were full of meaning and purpose.

The mounds also drew the interest of European newcomers to the region long after the mounds were built. By the late 19th century, most of these sacred Native American places had been destroyed – the Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site in Collinsville, Illinois, being a significant exception.

On Monday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Sarah Fenske will talk with Patricia Cleary, a professor of history at California State University who is also a St. Louis native and the author of a book about the mounds that she plans to publish leading up to Missouri’s bicentennial celebration of statehood in 2021.

They’ll discuss what Cleary has described as “the life, death and aftermath” of St. Louis’ ancient mounds ahead of the professor’s James Neal Primm Lecture at the Missouri History Museum set for Monday evening.

Related Event

What: Mound City: The Place of the Indian Past and Present in St. Louis

When: 7 p.m. Monday, September 9, 2019

Where: Missouri History Museum’s Lee Auditorium (5700 Lindell Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63112)

What was your first introduction to the ancient mounds of the St. Louis region? Tweet us (@STLonAir), send an email to talk@stlpublicradio.org or share your thoughts via our St. Louis on the Air Facebook group, and help inform our coverage.

“St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is hosted by Sarah Fenske and produced by Alex Heuer, Emily Woodbury, Evie Hemphill, Lara Hamdan and Alexis Moore. The engineer is Aaron Doerr and production assistance is provided by Charlie McDonald.

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org.