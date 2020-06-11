Monday: How 2 St. Louisans Are Refining Contemporary Understandings Of Race, Racism

These two conversations will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Monday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

What’s in a word? The answer is a whole lot when it comes to words such as “race” and “racism.” And contemporary definitions of these terms can vary widely — both in dictionaries and in hearts and minds.

Florissant resident Kennedy Mitchum recently grappled with this in an unusual way, and with striking results. After noticing some of her day-to-day associates citing Merriam-Webster’s definition of racism as a kind of dismissive proof text in conversations with her, the Nerinx Hall High School and Drake University alumna reached out to the dictionary’s editors, asking them to update the entry to better reflect the historical context of systemic oppression.

Many emails later, the editors eventually came around, ultimately telling Mitchum that changes to the entries on “racism” as well as related terms are now in the works.

“This revision would not have been made without your persistence in contacting us about this problem,” one editor wrote. “I will see to it that the entry for racism is given the attention it sorely needs.”

And especially in a country like the U.S. where conversations about race are often uncomfortable, definitions matter — “much more than we think they do,” Washington University’s Dr. Joshua Swamidass told St. Louis on the Air. “Debates and our perceptions can shift dramatically based on how authority sources define contested terms.”

As one part of his research into human origins, Swamidass, an associate professor of laboratory and genomic medicine, has looked closely at how race has been defined in recent centuries.

“If you go back about 150 years ago in science, and 500 years ago in theology, people have been wondering about this idea of polygenesis,” a long-dominant theory of disparate human origins, Swamidass explained. “Many scientists believed that — and that there’s a hierarchy [of races], with Europeans at the top.”

Genetic science since the 1960s and ’70s has strongly disproved such ideas, and yet this has led to what Swamidass calls “a hangover of misunderstanding” surrounding terms like “race” and “racism.”

On Monday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Sarah Fenske will first talk with Mitchum about what it took to change the dictionary as the Black Lives Matter movement takes off around the globe. Then she’ll connect with Swamidass to delve deeper into why understanding the ways in which humans thought about race, and were influenced by racism, in the past is perhaps more timely than ever.

