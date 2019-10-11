Monday: How City And School District Boundaries Separate St. Louisans

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” at noon Monday. This story will be updated after the show. Here are the ways you can listen live.

In 2008, with his book “Mapping Decline,” history professor Colin Gordon brought context to the issues of vacant houses, boarded-up storefronts, and abandoned factories in the St. Louis region.

Gordon’s new book, "Citizen Brown: Race, Democracy, and Inequality in the St. Louis Suburbs" digs into how municipal boundaries and school district boundaries were drawn to exclude and how local policies and services were weaponized to maintain civic separation.

On Monday’s St. Louis on the Air, Sarah Fenske will talk with Gordon, as well as Erica Williams, a North County resident and founder of the nonprofit A Red Circle, and David Dwight, of Forward Through Ferguson.

Related Event

What: A forum with Colin Gordon to discuss his new book, “Citizen Brown: Race, Democracy and Inequality in the St. Louis Suburbs”

When: Wednesday, October 16, 2019

Where: UMSL at Grand Center (3651 Olive Street, St. Louis, MO 63108)

