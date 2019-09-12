Monday: How Entrepreneurial 'Boomerangs' And Transplants Are Finding Their Way In St. Louis

Since Jessica Ciccone moved back to her hometown of St. Louis in 2012 after years living in Boston, she’s found a niche connecting local professionals with business resources and service activities — and with each other.

Those passions all come together in the nonprofit she helped to form a couple years ago, St. Louis Startup Ambassadors, for which she now serves as board vice president. The organization helps transplants find their way in what can be an insular town — although St. Louis natives and “boomerangs” like herself, who’ve moved back after years away, are also welcome.

On Monday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Sarah Fenske will talk with Ciccone and with Samantha Rudolph, the founder of Babyation, a company she describes as “unapologetically for moms."

They’ll share their insights on starting businesses based in St. Louis and their experiences as professionals in a place recently named No. 1 among U.S. cities for its number of female entrepreneurs.

The conversation will also include comments from Anthony Bartlett, who runs St. Louis Transplants.

Related Event

What: St. Louis Startup Ambassadors’ Second Annual BBQ Bash

When: 4 p.m. Saturday, September 21, 2019

Where: Turkish Pavilion in Tower Grove Park (2824 Tower Grove Ave., St. Louis MO 63110)

Note: Tickets are required for this event.

