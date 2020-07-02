 Monday: How To Safeguard Mental Health As Pandemic Becomes Longer-Term Reality | St. Louis Public Radio
Monday: How To Safeguard Mental Health As Pandemic Becomes Longer-Term Reality



This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Monday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

It was one thing to navigate the initial stress and disruptions of the coronavirus pandemic. And early on, as people looked for ways to guard mental well-being amid big changes, many people realized that it helped to have a sense of horizon in sight.

“I can shelter in place for a month” and “One semester at home is manageable” were common — and useful — mindsets.

But as weeks turn into months and maybe even years of new normals, frustration and anxiety may be mounting. On Monday’s St. Louis on the Air, Dr. Jessi Gold of Washington University will offer strategies and insights for safeguarding your mental health at this time and take questions from host Sarah Fenske and listeners.

What aspect of daily life in 2020 are you struggling with the most? Tweet us (@STLonAir), send an email to talk@stlpublicradio.org or share your thoughts via our St. Louis on the Air Facebook group, and help inform our coverage.

