Monday: How St. Louis’ Hill Neighborhood Is Holding On In A Pandemic

The Hill neighborhood in south St. Louis has long been a unique destination for dining. Most of its restaurants are family-owned, and almost all are Italian. Gathering around their tables for a frozen “fishbowl” cocktail or a plate of toasted ravioli is a tradition locals have been indulging in for decades.

The coronavirus put a sudden stop to that. And now one of St. Louis’ most popular dining districts is contemplating a new reality.

On Monday’s St. Louis on the Air, we’ll discuss the situation with Chris Saracino. The president of the neighborhood and business association Hill 2000, Saracino is also an owner of four restaurants, including Chris’ Pancake & Dining and Bartolino’s Osteria.

Joining the discussion will be Larry Fuse. Fuse is a lifelong Hill resident who opened Lorenzo’s Trattoria 20 years ago, when he was just 23 years old. He’s since opened two locations of Gelato di Riso, one of them in the Hill neighborhood. He’s trying to keep all three eateries open for takeout during the pandemic.

