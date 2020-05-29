Monday: How St. Louis Plans To Conduct Contact Tracing, Hire More Workers

These conversations will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour on Monday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson has announced a plan to distribute $64 million in federal aid intended to bolster the city’s response to the coronavirus. The plan, which Krewson said she’ll submit to the Board of Aldermen for revisions and approval, includes $2.5 million for contact tracing: to hire 25 people and invest in technology.

On Monday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Sarah Fenske will talk with Dr. Fred Echols, acting director of the St. Louis Department of Health, and Franda Thomas, the department’s communicable disease bureau chief. They’ll discuss the city’s efforts to track the coronavirus.

Preceding that conversation, Fenske will talk with Alderwoman Cara Spencer, D-20th Ward, who chairs the city’s Health and Human Services Committee. Spencer, who is also running for mayor, has tasked the committee with studying contact tracing and looking into the city’s response.

