Monday: How War Has Shaped And Been Shaped By Eight U.S. Presidents

A two-night History Channel series, “Presidents at War,” will tell the stories of eight men who served in active duty and who would later become presidents of the United States.

On Monday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will talk with military historian John McManus, a professor of history at Missouri S&T, who is featured in the show.

While McManus specifically comments on the role of Dwight D. Eisenhower, also explored in the show are: John F. Kennedy, Lyndon B. Johnson, Richard Nixon, Gerald Ford, Jimmy Carter, Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush.

“Presidents at War” premieres 7 p.m. February 17 and 18.

