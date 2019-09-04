Monday: Jane Elliott’s Classroom Experiment Offers Lessons About Racism 5 Decades Later

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” at noon Monday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

Jane Elliott was a third-grade teacher in the small town of Riceville, Iowa, when the April 1968 assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. prompted her to shift her lesson plans the day after the civil rights icon’s death. She decided to teach her young white students about discrimination by telling the children that blue-eyed people were superior to their brown-eyed peers.

The experiment highlighted the arbitrary and irrational basis of prejudice, an issue that Americans continue to grapple with more than five decades later.

On Monday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Sarah Fenske will further explore that topic and others with Elliott ahead of the internationally known lecturer’s address at the Washington University School of Medicine on Monday evening.

Related Event

What: Jane Elliott: The Anatomy of Prejudice

When: 6 p.m. Monday, September 9, 2019

Where: EPNEC Auditorium (320 S. Euclid Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63110)

The event is free, but registration is required.

Do you remember a key turning point in your own recognition of racist statements, attitudes and behaviors, perhaps including your own? Tweet us (@STLonAir), send an email to talk@stlpublicradio.org or share your thoughts via our St. Louis on the Air Facebook group, and help inform our coverage.

