Monday: Jeannette Cooperman Looks Back On 24 Years Of St. Louis Journalism

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” at noon on Monday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

For more than two decades, Jeannette Cooperman has been one of the most insightful and elegant writers chronicling St. Louis. As a staff writer at the Riverfront Times for a decade, and then for the last 14 years in two vastly different roles at St. Louis Magazine, she’s explored everything from food to politics to con artists. And she’s done it all with sympathy for the human condition and breathtaking turns of phrase.

Cooperman’s final day at St. Louis Magazine is Tuesday. She’s leaving for a job as a staff writer at the Common Reader, a journal of essays housed at Washington University. But before she goes, she’ll join us on Monday’s St. Louis on the Air to discuss her remarkable body of work. The City and Regional Magazine Association’s reigning “Writer of the Year” will share her favorite stories and talk about the craft of long-form writing in an age of soundbites.

