Monday: Joseph Pulitzer's Life And Legacy With Filmmaker Oren Rudavsky

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” at noon Monday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

The name “Pulitzer” looms large in the journalism world, particularly in St. Louis. The Pulitzer Prizes are considered to be the news industry’s highest honors, and though the Pulitzer family sold the St. Louis Post-Dispatch in 2005, the newspaper is still linked to its famous founder, Joseph Pulitzer.

He is the subject of a new documentary titled “Joseph Pulitzer: Voice of the People,” which premieres Friday (April 12) on the Nine Network. The film is narrated by Adam Driver.

On Monday’s St. Louis on the Air, producer Alex Heuer will sit down with the film’s producer and director, Oren Rudavsky, to discuss Pulitzer’s legacy in journalism and how his life story resonates with some modern political issues.

