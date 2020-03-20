Monday: Ken Burns’ New Documentary ‘East Lake Meadows: A Public Housing Story’

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Monday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

Documentarian Ken Burns’ latest work, “East Lake Meadows: A Public Housing Story,” explores the history of a former public housing community in Atlanta. It features the stories of residents and raises critical questions about race, poverty and public assistance.

The film premieres Tuesday, March 24, at 7 p.m. on PBS.

On Monday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Sarah Fenske will talk with Burns about his film and get his take on the current health crisis posed by COVID-19 and the value of looking back at history to inform us in these uncertain times.

