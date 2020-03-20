Monday: Laid-Off Journalist Who Won't Stop Working Inspires A Weary Nation

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Monday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

The week of March 16 was a terrible one for alt-weeklies. The free newspapers — which rely entirely on advertising and public events for revenue — were dealt a terrible early blow by the nation’s response to the coronavirus. From coast to coast, publications suspended print editions and laid off staffers.

St. Louis’ Riverfront Times was among those hardest hit. The 42-year-old publication halted its print edition and laid off seven staffers, including three editors, the art director and a staff writer. Only two journalists remain on the payroll: Editor in Chief Doyle Murphy and Digital Editor Jaime Lees.

But one of the laid-off journalists has simply refused to leave.

On Monday’s St. Louis on the Air, we’ll talk to Riverfront Times Music Editor Daniel Hill, who, one day after being furloughed, defiantly posted on the publication’s website that he was going to keep writing whether or not he got paid for it.

“The work the RFT does is more important than ever right now as we are facing down a threat the likes of which none of us have ever seen before,” Hill wrote. “Local journalism is as necessary as it ever was, and frankly doubly so at this exact moment. If there's anything I can do to keep the public informed or entertained, I'm going to do it.”

He added, “It should also be noted that I am a largely unhireable moron who has never made a résumé in my life and whose greatest journalistic asset is a hot dog costume (though I would argue I use that asset to decent effect), so it's unlikely I'm gonna get hired on anywhere else anytime soon anyway. So fuck it. They're gonna have to take all the passwords away from me if they want me to stop.”

Hill plans to discuss his dogged devotion to the job he held for eight and a half years, the national attention his essay garnered, and whether “they” have yet taken all the passwords from him.

