Monday: Legal Roundtable Discusses Absentee Voting, Incitement-By-Riot Charges, More

The ACLU is suing to get Missouri residents the right to vote by mail during the coronavirus pandemic — without needing a notary. The federal government was seeking to jail some protesters for “incitement of a riot” based on what they posted on Facebook. And, some St. Louis area restaurants are now suing their insurance companies and demanding payment for coronavirus-related closures.

On Monday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Sarah Fenske will convene this month’s Legal Roundtable panelists to take a closer look at these issues and more.

Joining the discussion will be William Freivogel, a journalism professor at Southern Illinois University Carbondale and lawyer; attorney Nicole Gorovsky of Gorovsky Law; and attorney Eric Banks of Banks Law.

