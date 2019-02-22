Monday: Legal Roundtable Looks At Implications Of National Emergency, Other Matters

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” at noon Monday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

On Monday's St. Louis on the Air, the monthly Legal Roundtable gets underway as host Don Marsh delves into a variety of recent local and national stories pertaining to the law.

The discussion is expected to touch on regional matters as well as current events on the federal level, with topics ranging from the legal implications of President Trump’s national emergency and the U.S. census to abortion and Missouri Sunshine Law.

Joining Marsh for in-depth analysis will be Mark Smith, J.D., associate vice chancellor of students at Washington University; William Freivogel, J.D., journalism professor at Southern Illinois University Carbondale; and Donna Harper, J.D., partner at Sedey Harper Westhoff P.C.

