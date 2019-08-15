 Monday: Legal Roundtable On Stenger Sentence, Amighetti’s On The Hill, Armed Man At Walmart, More | St. Louis Public Radio
Monday: Legal Roundtable On Stenger Sentence, Amighetti’s On The Hill, Armed Man At Walmart, More

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Monday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

On Monday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Sarah Fenske will convene our monthly Legal Roundtable.

Up for discussion are topics including the sentence of former St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger, a licensing dispute concerning a restaurant on The Hill and the case of a man wearing body armor and carrying a rifle who caused panic at a Walmart in Springfield, Missouri.

Joining the discussion will be:

  • Bill Freivogel, professor for the School of Journalism at Southern Illinois University Carbondale
  • Mark Smith, associate vice chancellor and dean for Career Services at Washington University
  • Lisa Hoppenjans, assistant professor of practice and director of the First Amendment Clinic at Washington University School of Law.

