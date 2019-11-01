Monday: MADCO Dance Production Features The Human Stories Behind Cold War Politics

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” at noon on Monday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

November 9, 2019, will mark 30 years since the fall of the Berlin Wall that divided Germany from 1961 to 1989.

On Monday’s St. Louis on the Air, we’ll learn about a dance production being staged this week by Modern American Dance Company (MADCO) that explores the personal stories behind the Cold War politics of the time. The production, “WallSTORIES,” is choreographed by native Berliner Nejla Yatkin and is a collaboration between MADCO and the University of Missouri-St. Louis' German Culture Center.

Related Event

What: Modern American Dance Company’s WALLSTORIES

When: Nov. 8-9, 2019

Where: Touhill Performing Arts Center (One University Boulevard, St. Louis)

