Monday: National Women’s Political Caucus To Convene In St. Louis On Thursday

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Monday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

This Thursday, the National Women’s Political Caucus will convene in St. Louis to give women the chance to network, recruit, train, and provide support for political campaigns. The conference includes sessions on things like how to effectively use social media, fundraise, and target specific voters.

On Monday’s St. Louis on the Air, guest host Jeremy Goodwin will get a preview of the convention with St. Louis Public Radio political correspondent Jason Rosenbaum. Political analyst Hanna Brant of the University of Missouri will join the conversation as well.

Related Event

What: The National Women’s Political Caucus’ National Convention

When: July 19 - July 21, 2019

Where: The Westin St. Louis (811 Spruce St, St. Louis)

