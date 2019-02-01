 Monday: A New Effort To Adddress Addiction In St. Louis | St. Louis Public Radio
Monday: A New Effort To Adddress Addiction In St. Louis

This interview will be on St. Louis on the Air during the noon hour Monday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

On Monday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will lead a discussion about substance-use disorder in the region – and a brand-new partnership seeking to address it and related issues.

Joining the discussion will be David Patterson Silver Wolf, who is an associate professor at the Brown School at Washington University. He’s also chief research officer at the institution’s newly launched Community Academic Partnership on Addiction clinic.

Have a question or comment about this topic? Tweet us (@STLonAir), send an email to talk@stlpublicradio.org or share your thoughts via our St. Louis on the Air Facebook group, and help inform our coverage.

St. Louis on the Air brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh and producers Alex HeuerEvie Hemphill and Lara Hamdan give you the information you need to make informed decisions and stay in touch with our diverse and vibrant St. Louis region.

Drugs And Suicide Blamed For Unprecedented Decrease In Missouri Life Expectancy

To measure how healthy a community is, health experts often look to life expectancy – how long a person is expected to live assuming no major catastrophies occur. It’s what’s called an indicator, or a statistic that reflects overall well-being.

For decades, the life expectancy in the United States steadily increased as medical breakthroughs helped people live longer. But in the past few years, life expectancy has started to decrease – an unprecedented step backward in the modern age. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in a trio of reports late last year, attributed the decrease to significantly growing numbers of drug overdoses and suicides. Missouri has followed the national trend.

Six years ago, a Missourian was expected to live for nearly 78 years. Now, that number is closer to 77. St. Louis Public Radio reporter Sarah Fentem talked to Rachel Winograd of the University of Missouri – St. Louis to find out what can be done.