Monday: Next Steps To Address Missouri’s Opioid Epidemic In Light Of Discouraging 2018 Outcomes

A few weeks ago, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released some positive statistics related to the ongoing opioid crisis. While drug overdose deaths in the U.S. had reached record levels in 2017, in 2018 the nation saw an overall 4.2% decline.

In Missouri, though, the 2018 outcomes were far less hopeful – despite an influx of $65 million in federal funds since 2015 aimed at addressing the crisis. Provisional data for the state indicates a 16% increase in drug overdose deaths over the course of last year.

On Monday's St. Louis on the Air, host Sarah Fenske will talk with two local experts about where Missouri should go from here in light of the discouraging statistics.

Joining the discussion will be Rachel Winograd, associate research professor at the University of Missouri-St. Louis’ Missouri Institute of Mental Health, and David Patterson Silver Wolf, associate professor at the Brown School at Washington University.

