Monday: Nonprofit Endangered Wolf Center Presses On With Care, Conservation During Pandemic

Back in January, long before other Americans were suddenly stocking up on groceries and other essentials, Regina Mossotti and her colleagues were already paying close attention to COVID-19 headlines. They decided to order several months’ worth of food — for their wolves, that is. And now, they’re glad they did.

Mossotti, a wildlife biologist, is director of animal care and conservation at the Endangered Wolf Center in Eureka, Missouri. While some staff members are now working from home, Mossotti and other animal caregivers are carefully continuing their essential on-site roles, even as they’ve had to temporarily shut down the educational programs so critical to the nonprofit’s revenue.

“We won’t let the care of our animals be affected,” she has said. And it’s not just about the specific wolves currently in their care; it’s about saving whole species from extinction, including the Mexican wolf and the American red wolf among others.

On Monday’s St. Louis on the Air, Mossotti will join host Sarah Fenske to discuss how the nearly 50-year-old nonprofit is adapting its efforts during this pandemic — and brainstorming alternative funding streams.

Mossotti will also touch on the important distinctions between a conservation organization such as the Endangered Wolf Center and a roadside zoo or sanctuary.

