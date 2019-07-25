 Monday: Package Killer Cold Cases Remain Unsolved Nearly Three Decades Later | St. Louis Public Radio
St. Louis on the Air

Monday: Package Killer Cold Cases Remain Unsolved Nearly Three Decades Later

By

Credit

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Monday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

 

In the early 1990s, a man abducted and murdered at least three women from south city St. Louis. This man is known as the package killer and the three murders remain cold cases nearly 30 years later.

 

On Monday's St. Louis on the Air, guest host Jonathan Ahl will talk with Riverfront Times reporter Ryan Krull, who has investigated the details of these cold cases over the past year.  Also joining the conversation are cold case detective Sgt. Joseph Burgoon and the stepsister of one of the women murdered by the package killer.

 

St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is produced by Alex Heuer, Emily Woodbury, Evie Hemphill, Lara Hamdan and Alexis Moore. The engineer is Aaron Doerr and production assistance is provided by Charlie McDonald.

 

