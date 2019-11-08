 Monday: Privatization Critics Hope To Make Their Case At Public Forum | St. Louis Public Radio
Monday: Privatization Critics Hope To Make Their Case At Public Forum

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Monday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

For months on end, consultants with an interest in privatizing St. Louis Lambert International Airport have billed tens of thousands of dollars while working to craft language underpinning an airport lease.

Their chief antagonists have been working just as long — only they’re doing it without any hope of a payday. Calling themselves STL Not for Sale, the group of gadflies has been a familiar presence at public forums. They want to force a public vote on a deal that Mayor Lyda Krewson prefers to leave to the Board of Aldermen. 

On Monday’s St. Louis on the Air, Josie Grillas and Gerry Connolly of St. Louis Not for Sale will discuss their efforts and preview the “town hall” they’re hosting on Nov. 14. 

The event is open to the public and will feature a panel discussion between St. Louis Post-Dispatch columnist Tony Messenger, St. Louis Alderwoman Cara Spencer, Tyson Pruitt of the city comptroller’s office and University of Missouri-St. Louis transportation studies professor Ray Mundy.

Related Event

What: You Deserve a Vote! Town Hall on Airport Privatization

When: November 14, 2019, 6:30 p.m.

Where: St. Louis Public Library central library, 1301 Olive Street, St. Louis, MO, 63103

