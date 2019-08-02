 Monday: Sam Page Reflects On His First 100 Days As St. Louis County Executive | St. Louis Public Radio
Related Program: 
St. Louis on the Air

Monday: Sam Page Reflects On His First 100 Days As St. Louis County Executive

By 39 minutes ago

Credit

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour on Monday, August 5. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

On April 29, Dr. Sam Page was sworn in as the new St. Louis County Executive. It was a tumultuous time; Page’s predecessor, Steve Stenger, had resigned that very morning after being slapped with criminal charges. But Page promised a new era in St. Louis County government – and has forged a far more progressive path than the man who preceded him.

 

On Monday ’s St. Louis on the Air, Dr. Page will join us in studio for a look at what he’s accomplished in his first 100 days in office, and what he hopes to do in the weeks and months to come.

Have a question or comment about Page’s tenure as St. Louis County Executive? Tweet us (@STLonAir), send an email to talk@stlpublicradio.org or share your thoughts via our St. Louis on the Air Facebook group, and help inform our coverage.

St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is hosted by Sarah Fenske and produced by Alex HeuerEmily WoodburyEvie HemphillLara Hamdan and Alexis Moore. The engineer is Aaron Doerr and production assistance is provided by Charlie McDonald.

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org.

Tags: 
Sam Page
St. Louis County
St. Louis County Executive
STLPR Talk Shows

Related Content

After Years Of Slow Progress, Post-Ferguson Political Agenda Picks Up Steam In St. Louis County

By Aug 1, 2019
St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell poses for a photo at his office in downtown Clayton.
Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

Many people around the country saw Michael Brown’s death in Ferguson as the catalyst behind a new civil rights movement.

But, even with the Ferguson protest movement going from the streets to the halls of government, political change in the St. Louis region was slow, as activist-preferred candidates lost elections and some policy demands went unmet.

St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell has a message for people who believe little has been accomplished or gained here in five years.

“I would say with all due respect, me sitting in this office now would be evidence of change,” Bell said. “And in my opinion obviously positive change.”

Cora Faith Walker Departs Missouri House To Join St. Louis County Government

By Jul 26, 2019
Cora Faith Walker
File photo I Jason Rosenbaum | St. Louis Public Radio

A state representative from Ferguson is stepping down to take a position in St. Louis County Executive Sam Page’s administration.

Cora Faith Walker is resigning from the 74th District House seat to become Page’s director of policy. The Ferguson Democrat first won election in the district that includes portions of north St. Louis County in 2016.

Kelli Dunaway And Amy Poelker Face Off In High-Stakes County Council Election

By 12 hours ago
Democrat Kelli Dunaway and Republican Amy Poelker are squaring off in next Tuesday's election for the 2nd County Council District.
Provided photos

Special elections Tuesday in two St. Louis County Council districts will be critical in steering key legislative priorities through the 2020 election cycle.

While former state Sen. Rita Days is widely expected to capture the 1st District seat, neither party is taking any chances in the race for the 2nd District. Democrat Kelli Dunaway and Republican Amy Poelker are making a hard push for the north St. Louis County district that will determine which party controls the council. Republicans now hold a 3-2 advantage.