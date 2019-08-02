Monday: Sam Page Reflects On His First 100 Days As St. Louis County Executive

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour on Monday, August 5. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

On April 29, Dr. Sam Page was sworn in as the new St. Louis County Executive. It was a tumultuous time; Page’s predecessor, Steve Stenger, had resigned that very morning after being slapped with criminal charges. But Page promised a new era in St. Louis County government – and has forged a far more progressive path than the man who preceded him.

On Monday ’s St. Louis on the Air, Dr. Page will join us in studio for a look at what he’s accomplished in his first 100 days in office, and what he hopes to do in the weeks and months to come.

Have a question or comment about Page’s tenure as St. Louis County Executive? Tweet us (@STLonAir), send an email to talk@stlpublicradio.org or share your thoughts via our St. Louis on the Air Facebook group, and help inform our coverage.

“St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is hosted by Sarah Fenske and produced by Alex Heuer, Emily Woodbury, Evie Hemphill, Lara Hamdan and Alexis Moore. The engineer is Aaron Doerr and production assistance is provided by Charlie McDonald.

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org.