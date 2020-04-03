Monday: Sarah Kendzior Discusses Book Detailing Donald Trump’s Rise To Power

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Monday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

St. Louis-based author Sarah Kendzior garnered national attention for her reporting and commentary during events in Ferguson in 2014.

Kendzior’s earlier book, “The View From Flyover Country,” explored labor issues, racism, gentrification, media bias and other subjects connected to the election of President Donald Trump.

Her new book is “Hiding in Plain Sight: The Invention of Donald Trump and the Erosion of America.” It debuts Tuesday and expands upon Trump’s rise to power since the 1980s.

On Monday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Sarah Fenske will talk with Kendzior.

Related Event

What: STLPR reporter Jason Rosenbaum book launch conversation with Sarah Kendzior

When: 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 7, 2020

Where: Twitter Live

