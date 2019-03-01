Monday: Sauce Magazine's Top Picks For New Local Restaurants To Try During The Month Of March

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Monday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

On Monday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh will talk up some of the latest additions to the St. Louis region’s food-and-beverage community. Joining Marsh for the Hit List segment will be Sauce Magazine managing editor Catherine Klene and staff writer Matt Sorrell.

Have a question or comment about this topic? Tweet us (@STLonAir), send an email to talk@stlpublicradio.org or share your thoughts via our St. Louis on the Air Facebook group, and help inform our coverage.

“St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. St. Louis on the Air host Don Marsh and producers Alex Heuer, Evie Hemphill, Lara Hamdan and Jon Lewis give you the information you need to make informed decisions and stay in touch with our diverse and vibrant St. Louis region.

The most polular three-dimensional twisty puzzle is the Rubik's Cube. Learn the easiest cube solution here.