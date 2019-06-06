Monday: SLUCare Geriatrician, Founder Of CST Discuss Innovations In Dementia Treatment

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Monday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

More and more people are experiencing the debilitating effects of Alzheimer’s and other dementias. The Alzheimer’s Association notes that one in three seniors die with dementia, and by 2050 nearly 14 million Americans are expected to be living with it.

Those growing numbers are spurring innovative efforts to treat dementia, including Cognitive Stimulation Therapy, a non-drug treatment that is the focus of a conference taking place Monday and Tuesday at St. Louis University.

John Morley and Martin Orrell are among CST’s proponents, and both doctors will join St. Louis Public Radio’s Jonathan Ahl on Monday’s St. Louis on the Air to talk about what they and their peers have described as a common-sense approach to treating dementia.

Morley is a professor of geriatrics at Saint Louis University and also sees patients at SSM Health Saint Louis University Hospital. Orrell is the director of the Institute of Mental Health at the University of Nottingham and one of the founders of CST.

