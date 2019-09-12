Monday: St. Louis Symphony Orchestra Embarks On 140th Season

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Monday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

The St. Louis Symphony Orchestra begins its classical season Sept. 21 under the direction of Stéphane Denève. While he’s conducted the orchestra many times over the last two years, the Saturday concert will mark Denève’s first official classical concert as music director.

On Monday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Sarah Fenske will talk with Denève and Marie-Hélène Bernard, president and CEO of the SLSO.

