Monday: St. Louis Symphony Orchestra Embarks On 140th Season

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Monday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

The St. Louis Symphony Orchestra begins its classical season Sept. 21 under the direction of Stéphane Denève. While he’s conducted the orchestra many times over the last two years, the Saturday concert will mark Denève’s first official classical concert as music director.

On Monday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Sarah Fenske will talk with Denève and Marie-Hélène Bernard, president and CEO of the SLSO.

When the St. Louis Symphony begins its 2019-20 season in September, concert-goers will notice changes orchestra managers hope will broaden its appeal. 

With a reduced base ticket price of $15 for classical shows, a change that will allow patrons to bring drinks into the concert hall and diverse musical offerings, the SLSO's new season aims to better attract younger listeners, people of color and first-time attendees.

In making the changes, the symphony is joining orchestras across the nation that are experimenting with ways to grow their audiences and expand interest in classical music.