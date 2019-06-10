Monday: St. Louisan Andy Magee Checks In Partway Through 365-Day Exploration Of The National Parks

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Monday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

On January 1, St. Louis resident Andy Magee embarked on an unusual adventure with a goal to visit all 418 National Park Service units around the U.S. within the course of a single year. He’s now five months into that journey – and back in St. Louis this week for a pit stop.

On Monday’s St. Louis on the Air, he’ll join St. Louis Public Radio’s Jonathan Ahl to give an update on his travels, which began during the federal government shutdown.

Magee is local artist and owner of Cioci’s Picture Mart in Kirkwood. He has a website and a Facebook page where he’s documenting his 365-day trip.

