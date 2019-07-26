Monday: Talking With New 'St. Louis On The Air' Host Sarah Fenske

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Monday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

On Monday’s St. Louis on the Air, St. Louis Public Radio’s Jonathan Ahl will talk with the show’s brand-new host Sarah Fenske, whose first official show as host will be Tuesday.

With more than 20 years of journalism experience, Fenske aims to continue fostering in-depth conversations with those who reside near and far the St. Louis region. She joins St. Louis Public Radio after serving as the editor-in-chief of the Riverfront Times, where she reported on various topics such as breaking news, business, arts and culture.

