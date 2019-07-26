 Monday: Talking With New 'St. Louis On The Air' Host Sarah Fenske | St. Louis Public Radio
Monday: Talking With New 'St. Louis On The Air' Host Sarah Fenske

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Monday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

On Monday’s St. Louis on the Air, St. Louis Public Radio’s Jonathan Ahl will talk with the show’s brand-new host Sarah Fenske, whose first official show as host will be Tuesday.

With more than 20 years of journalism experience, Fenske aims to continue fostering in-depth conversations with those who reside near and far the St. Louis region. She joins St. Louis Public Radio after serving as the editor-in-chief of the Riverfront Times, where she reported on various topics such as breaking news, business, arts and culture. 

Have a question or a show idea for Sarah Fenske? Tweet us (@STLonAir), send an email to talk@stlpublicradio.org or share your thoughts via our St. Louis on the Air Facebook group, and help inform our coverage.

St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is produced by Alex Heuer, Emily Woodbury, Evie Hemphill, Lara Hamdan and Alexis Moore. The engineer is Aaron Doerr and production assistance is provided by Charlie McDonald.

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org.

Fenske will serve as a host and producer and plans to hold thoughtful conversations with guests about news, arts and ideas. She replaces longtime host Don Marsh, who abruptly resigned in March after his managers challenged him on at least three occasions about his comments regarding women.