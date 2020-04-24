 Monday: Tim Youd On Plans To Retype William Gass' Mammoth 'The Tunnel' | St. Louis Public Radio
Related Program: 
St. Louis on the Air

Monday: Tim Youd On Plans To Retype William Gass' Mammoth 'The Tunnel'

By 1 hour ago

Artist Tim Youd retypes William Burroughs' "Naked Lunch" at the author's grave site in St. Louis' Bellefontaine Cemetery in 2018.
Credit Courtesy of the Contemporary Art Museum St. Louis

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” at noon Monday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

Tim Youd is an artist, but his medium may surprise you. Youd types. The Los Angeles resident uses an old-fashioned typewriter to painstakingly retype classic works. He originally set out to complete 100 novels in 10 years, typing them in places ranging from cemeteries to churches to writers’ residences. In March, he finished his 66th.

In 2018, Youd presented St. Louis Retyped at the Contemporary Art Museum, typing works by T. S. Eliot, William S. Burroughs, Stanley Elkin and Marianne Moore at meaningful spots around town — and also the museum itself, while museum-goers looked on.   

Thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, Youd’s new project will have fewer in-person spectators, but it doesn’t lack for ambition. Again tackling a St. Louis author, Youd will retype William Gass’ 652-page “The Tunnel” in his garage. It will be Youd’s longest typing performance to date; he believes it could take a month to complete.

On Monday’s St. Louis on the Air, Youd will join us to discuss this new project. He’ll explain why he chose this notoriously difficult work and encourage people to join him by livestream beginning May 1. 

Have a question or comment for Tim Youd? Tweet us (@STLonAir), send an email to talk@stlpublicradio.org or share your thoughts via our St. Louis on the Air Facebook group, and help inform our coverage.

St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is hosted by Sarah Fenske and produced by Alex Heuer, Emily Woodbury, Evie Hemphill, Lara Hamdan and Joshua Phelps. The audio engineer is Aaron Doerr.

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org.

Tags: 
Contemporary Art Museum
William Gass
Literature
STLPR Talk Shows

Related Content

CAM Announces $12 Million Campaign To Strengthen Endowment And Outreach

By Oct 28, 2019
The Contemporary Art Museum hopes to raise $12 million in its latest fundraising campaign. The money would support the museum's endowment, capital improvements and educational programs.
Helene Binet | Contemporary Art Museum

The Contemporary Art Museum St. Louis plans to secure its long-term future, boost artist support and add services through a $12 million fundraising campaign.

The fundraising initiative already has raised $9.7 million from large donations, including $5 million from Emily Rauh Pulitzer.

Other notable contributors include the Centene Charitable Foundation, the Neidorff Challenge and philanthropists John and Alison Ferring.

Obituary: Author William Gass came to prominence in the 1960s and 70s as an experimental writer

By Willis Ryder Arnold & Dec 12, 2017
William Gass teaches a class at Washington University in 1984
Herb Weitman | Washington University

Updated Dec.12 — On Tuesday's St. Louis on the Air, host Don Marsh discussed the life and legacy of noted author and Washington University professor William Gass.

Joining him for the discussion were Lorin Cuoco, co-founder and former associate director of the International Writers Center at Washington University, Stephen Schenkenberg, creator and curator of the website Reading William Gass and author and publisher of "The Ears Mouth Must Move: Essential Interviews of William H. Gass" and William Danforth, chancellor emeritus and member of the Board of Trustees at Washington University.

Gass died on Dec. 6 at his home in St. Louis. He was 93. The former Washington University professor was known for his contributions to fiction, criticism and philosophy. 

An inside look at the legacy of William Gass through his literary papers, peers

By Mar 30, 2018
A painting of William H. Gass hangs in Washington University's Olin Library. (Detail; oil on canvas, 1995, Marion Miller)
Image courtesy of Washington University

The writings of the late author and philosopher William H. Gass have a reputation for being cerebrally intimidating to some would-be readers. But when Joel Minor opened one of Gass’ books for the first time years ago, he was pleasantly surprised by a sense of accessibility.

“I found his work very approachable,” said Minor, who now oversees the Modern Literature Collection where Gass’ literary archive is housed. “‘Middle C’ is, I think, a very engrossing, approachable book. If you go into it knowing it’s not going to be a strictly linear narrative from start to finish, you’re going to be able to follow it and really appreciate his ability to work the language in a unique way in this character’s perspective.”