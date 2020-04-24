Monday: Tim Youd On Plans To Retype William Gass' Mammoth 'The Tunnel'

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” at noon Monday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

Tim Youd is an artist, but his medium may surprise you. Youd types. The Los Angeles resident uses an old-fashioned typewriter to painstakingly retype classic works. He originally set out to complete 100 novels in 10 years, typing them in places ranging from cemeteries to churches to writers’ residences. In March, he finished his 66th.

In 2018, Youd presented St. Louis Retyped at the Contemporary Art Museum, typing works by T. S. Eliot, William S. Burroughs, Stanley Elkin and Marianne Moore at meaningful spots around town — and also the museum itself, while museum-goers looked on.

Thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, Youd’s new project will have fewer in-person spectators, but it doesn’t lack for ambition. Again tackling a St. Louis author, Youd will retype William Gass’ 652-page “The Tunnel” in his garage. It will be Youd’s longest typing performance to date; he believes it could take a month to complete.

On Monday's St. Louis on the Air, Youd will join us to discuss this new project. He'll explain why he chose this notoriously difficult work and encourage people to join him by livestream beginning May 1.

