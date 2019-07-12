Monday: Treating Local Violence As A Public Health Crisis

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” at noon on onday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

On Monday’s St. Louis on the Air, guest host Jim Kirchherr of the Nine Network will discuss ongoing violence in the region, as well as solutions which aim to address it as a public health issue.

Joining the discussion will be Poli Rijos of Washington University’s Gun Violence Initiative and Jessica Meyers of the St. Louis Area Violence Prevention Commission.

Comments from Marcus McAllister of Cure Violence, an organization which treats violence as an epidemic, will be included in the conversation. Cure Violence has visited St. Louis recently as one of the violence prevention programs in contention for $500,000 appropriated in the city’s budget for the 2020 fiscal year. The city has not yet announced who will receive this funding.

Have a question or comment about local violence prevention efforts? Tweet us (@STLonAir), send an email to talk@stlpublicradio.org or share your thoughts via our St. Louis on the Air Facebook group, and help inform our coverage.

“St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is produced by Alex Heuer, Emily Woodbury, Evie Hemphill, Lara Hamdan and Alexis Moore. The engineer is Aaron Doerr and production assistance is provided by Charlie McDonald.

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org.