Mondays Are For Medical: Collinsville Dispensary Cuts Back On Recreational Sales

The Metro East’s sole recreational cannabis dispensary has announced it will only sell products to medical marijuana customers on Mondays.

Starting Monday, Jan. 20, Illinois Supply & Provisions will only sell cannabis to medical marijuana customers on Mondays for the remainder of 2020 in an effort to better serve its medical customer base and help preserve its inventory.

“Working with our medical patients has and will always be a core mission and that doesn’t stop because we now have the ability to serve adult-use customers. Dedicating a day to work solely with our patients is the right thing to do for everyone,” Kim Kiefer, the chief retail officer for the company, said in a news release.

According to a statement, the dispensary hopes that halting recreational marijuana sales on Mondays will allow better management of Illinois Supply and Provision’s inventory due to an anticipated short supply expected to continue for several months.

The dispensary also plans to continue offering limited selections of products and enforcing purchase limits based on daily supply of legal weed to its adult-use customers.

“This is a learning process and we will continue to make adjustments that are in the best interests of both our medical patients and adult-use customers until we find our new normal. We appreciate all of our patients and customers that continue to put their trust in us to serve them,” said Ascend Wellness Holdings founder Abner Kurtin in a statement.

The announcement comes days after the dispensary announced it would halt sales for one day Monday, Jan. 13 to replenish its stock.

Illinois Supply and Provisions is located at 1014 Eastport Plaza Drive in Collinsville. The business’ Springfield location also will only allow medical sales on Monday.

Kavahn Mansouri is a reporter for the Belleville News-Democrat, a news partner of St. Louis Public Radio.

Send comments and questions about this article to feedback@stlpublicradio.org.