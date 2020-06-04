 More Than 1,000 March Through Brentwood In Memorial For George Floyd | St. Louis Public Radio

More Than 1,000 March Through Brentwood In Memorial For George Floyd

    Demonstrators gathered in the parking lot of a Target in Brentwood on Thursday.
Protesters packed a Target parking lot and marched through Brentwood on Thursday, the day a memorial was held for George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Thousands of people have attended rallies over the past week in the St. Louis region, demanding a stop to police violence against African Americans and mourning the violent death of George Floyd, who was killed 10 days ago by Minneapolis police. A smaller protest also occurred in Florissant shortly before the demonstration in Brentwood. 

More than a thousand people there marched in the humid June evening, filling wide suburban thoroughfares, chanting Floyd’s name through masks and waving signs that read “Black Lives Matter” and, “I can’t breathe.” 

“The entire 50 states are protesting. The entire 50 states are resisting. Enough is enough. Today is the memorial for George Floyd, so let us lift him up,” activist Ohun Ashe said on Facebook live footage of the protest. 

The three Minneapolis police officers charged with aiding and abetting the second-degree murder of George Floyd made their first appearances in court on Thursday. Attorneys for two of the officers alleged that they tried to intervene while former officer Derek Chauvin kept his knee on Floyd’s neck. Hennepin County District Judge Paul Scoggin set bail for each of the three officers at up to $1 million.

People also gathered downtown earlier on Thursday to march with the family of retired St. Louis police captain David Dorn, who was killed by looters on Monday night.

George Floyd
protest
Brentwood
