 Municipal Courts Are Less Of A Cash Cow Five Years After Ferguson, But Problems Remain | St. Louis Public Radio

Municipal Courts Are Less Of A Cash Cow Five Years After Ferguson, But Problems Remain

By 7 minutes ago
  • Members of Missourians Organizing for Reform and Empowerment conduct a silent protest during a public hearing on municipal court reform on Nov. 12, 2015.
    Members of Missourians Organizing for Reform and Empowerment conduct a silent protest during a public hearing on municipal court reform in 2015.
    File photo | Rachel Lippmann | St. Louis Public Radio

Michael Brown’s 2014 death at the hands of a Ferguson police officer painted a clear picture of the troubled relationship between the police and the community, and also abusive municipal court practices that disregarded defendants’ rights.

Defendants were held in jail for weeks or months because they couldn’t afford excessive bonds. Others were arrested because they couldn’t pay the fines and fees, some of which were illegal. Some courts were little more than cash cows for their cities.

Legislation and lawsuits over the last five years have made a difference, and people who deal with municipal courts are noticing.

“After Michael Brown’s murder, the system is significantly kinder and gentler than it used to be,” said Eric Banks, an attorney with years of experience in the region’s municipal courts.

Banks was in Normandy’s morning court on a recent Thursday, handling a speeding ticket for a client. Defendants — there were 50 or so on this particular day — waited in the city council chambers for court to begin. A slideshow outlining their rights, and what to expect for their appearance, flashed on the wall. Some had their children with them.

The clerk called court to order right on time at 9 a.m. Judge Jennifer Fisher spent the first 15 minutes or so reminding defendants that they could plead not guilty, and when they should consult a lawyer. Then she called the first defendant to the podium.

Many defendants pleaded not guilty. Others admitted their guilt, but didn’t have the money available to pay the fines and fees in full. Fisher gave many of them until October to get the amount needed. Very few had attorneys with them.

“Just watching the way Judge Fisher was talking to the people without attorneys, she may have been that way five-plus years ago, but now that is the rule rather than the exception,” said Banks.

Getting pulled over is still expensive — Banks said his client will have to pay a $200 fine plus court costs. 

“They’re getting their money, but they’re getting it with preserving the people’s dignity by and large,” he said. “Without a doubt, justice is being served better.”

Forcing changes

The municipal court practices revealed after Brown’s death were problematic at best and unconstitutional at worst, said Michael-John Voss, a co-founder of the legal advocacy group ArchCity Defenders. 

“People were being locked up because of their inability to pay fines and fees, and were being held indefinitely until possibly going in front of a judge, sometimes weeks, sometimes longer than that — and while that was happening, the collateral consequences of losing one’s job, losing one’s housing, basically furthering one’s poverty occurs,” Voss said.

Michael-John Voss, a founder of ArchCity Defenders, says things have improved in municipal courts, but more changes are still needed.
Credit File photo | Durrie Bouscaren | St. Louis Public Radio

ArchCity, which Voss helped start in 2009, had long represented individuals facing municipal court charges. Their attorneys shifted in 2014 to filing class action lawsuits to challenge the “systemic abuses” they had seen, he said.

Those lawsuits have resulted in cities paying more than $8 million in damages and forgiving more than $5.5 million in debt. 

There’s been a move away from “policing for profit,” Voss said. Since 2014, municipal court revenue is down 78% in St. Louis County. State court data show a large drop in the number of municipal court cases filed — about 966,000 in 2018, compared to 1.6 million in 2014.

Some of that shift was driven by legislation known as Senate Bill 5. It capped municipal court revenue at 20% of a city’s budget. Defendants had to appear in front of a judge within 48 hours, and be given a payment plan they could afford. 

“There’s a lot of reflection that everyone is going to encounter with the five-year anniversary of Ferguson, but one of the things that people should be particularly proud of is that Missouri did come together and enact the most sweeping municipal reform in our state’s history, and it has improved the lives of people,” said Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, who led the charge for Senate Bill 5 as a Republican state senator from Glendale. “I think it’s become a national model.”

The court system also instituted its own reforms. The Missouri Supreme Court made it clear that municipal courts were part of the judicial branch and could not be overseen by city government officials. Defendants had to be informed of their rights. Courts had to be open a minimum of 30 hours a week, and children had to be allowed inside so parents living paycheck to paycheck wouldn’t be forced to get child care to attend court.

“It wasn’t reform in the sense that they compiled all the laws that had been around for years and years but not in one place,” said retired St. Louis County Circuit Judge Douglas Beach. 

As the county’s presiding judge in 2016, Beach was in charge of making sure that the 77 municipal courts were meeting the minimum standards.

“Technically the presiding judge had always been in charge, but there was never a lot of oversight of the municipal divisions, and it was a re-emphasis that since the 1970s, municipal courts have been clearly part of the judiciary and under the guidance and authority of the Supreme Court,” he said.

From his perspective, Beach said, most of the courts in St. Louis did not have to work very hard to meet the minimum standards, although things like having a website and a separate clerk for the court and the rest of the city may be expensive for smaller municipalities.

He wasn’t entirely sure if the new standards truly serve the interest of justice, calling it an “interesting and hard question.”

“I went to a court one night and they had 125 cases on the docket,” Beach said. “And 121 people pleaded guilty. Many of them had something that we call ‘guilty with an explanation.’ There’s no such thing in the law, but I think people feel more like they’re being heard.”

Still, others found the changes unnecessary.

“I think the focus has been entirely on St. Louis County with no consideration for the rest of the state,” said Don Lograsso, a municipal judge for two towns near Kansas City. “I think some of it has been a result of Ferguson and the press that was received as a result of that, with no recognition that things were working right in other places.”

For example, Lograsso said, he feels like defendants on payment plans have to pay a set amount every month, rather than telling him what they can pay. 

Making the reforms stick

The Ferguson municipal court and police station.
Credit File photo | Bill Greenblatt | UPI

“The reforms that happened post-Ferguson that were voluntary are good, and we applaud the voluntary reform,” said Voss, with ArchCity Defenders. At any point in time, they could backslide. And with a federal judgment, that won’t happen.” 

Even federal oversight doesn’t guarantee success. Voss points to Ferguson, which he said is falling short of required changes to its police department and municipal courts.

And the legislation and lawsuits haven’t done anything to change who is ending up in municipal court.

“You can go to Ferguson and see that the lines are down a little bit, you can see that, but it’s still again, predominately, even though the town’s only 67% black, mostly, 99% of the population that’s going into court is black,” Voss said.

The latest statewide traffic stop data from the attorney general’s office bear that out. Black drivers are still stopped, searched and arrested at higher rates than white drivers.

Schmitt says his office just collects the data, and says they don’t paint the clearest picture. For example, he says, they don’t include the hometowns of people who are pulled over.

“Regardless of their race, their gender, their creed, whatever it is, people deserve to be treated fairly under the law. That’s really important,” he said. “Policy solutions can come from that, but I think making sure that people have the most accurate information is important.”

Follow Rachel on Twitter: @rlippmann

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org

Tags: 
Municipal Courts
ArchCity Defenders
Eric Schmitt
Top Stories
Ferguson Anniversary
Audio Features

Related Content

St. Louis Nonprofit Offers Updated Guide To Navigate Justice System

By May 29, 2019
Provided | ArchCity Defenders

ArchCity Defenders, the nonprofit civil rights law firm, has teamed up with the St. Louis County Library and the Mound City Bar Association to launch revised versions of its local “know your rights” guides.

Called Pro Se STL, the Latin translation of “for oneself,” the two pocket-sized guides focus on dealing with police and jail, as well as representing yourself in St. Louis Municipal Courts.

ArchCity Defenders Executive Director Blake Strode said the goal is to equip people with the necessary tools to help themselves when access to legal resources is unavailable.

Latest report finds progress in Ferguson municipal court

By Aug 13, 2018
Ferguson courthouse
File photo | Bill Greenblatt | UPI

Updated August 13 at 2 p.m. with comments from the city and auditor — A new report from state Auditor Nicole Galloway finds the city of Ferguson has made important changes to its municipal court.

But the audit released Monday also found city officials still have not taken action to secure and repair damaged court documents.

Warrant-amnesty program gives residents clean slate in St. Louis-area courts

By Aug 15, 2018
James Clark, vice president of community outreach at Better Family Life, addresses a crowd of people who have just received amnesty vouchers. He recommends keeping the vouchers on them at all times until the warrant is dismissed. August 15, 2018.
Kae Petrin | St. Louis Public Radio

People with misdemeanor warrants in St. Louis-area municipalities have a chance to get them dismissed Wednesday and Saturday this week.

Better Family Life’s warrant-amnesty program lets people pay a $10 processing fee to receive a $100 voucher that helps dismiss warrants for nonviolent offenses such as traffic violations or child-support delinquency, and other misdemeanor crimes.

Suit takes aim at 'debtors' prisons' in St. Louis County cities

By & Liz Schlemmer Aug 10, 2016
Thirteen St. Louis County cities were hit with a lawsuit this week, accusing them of violating the constitutional rights of people who broke local ordinances. The suit is seeking monetary damages and changes to how the cities operate.
Carolina Hidalgo | St. Louis Public Radio

Quinton Thomas saw firsthand what the criminal justice system looked like in St. Louis County municipalities. And what he witnessed wasn’t pretty.

The 28-year-old said he was fined by a number of county municipalities for what he deemed to be minor traffic offenses. When he couldn’t pay, Thomas said he was sent to a jail in deplorable conditions.

Thomas decided to fight back earlier this week. He’s part of a federal lawsuit against 13 St. Louis County cities. 

Two Visions Of Municipal Court Reform

By William Freivogel Nov 12, 2014

One of the most important changes to emerge from Michael Brown’s shooting is progress toward reform of St. Louis County’s balkanized municipal court system, where traffic tickets can derail poor people’s lives.

Change is certain.  The extent of the reform is not.

Comments last week by two of the most important figures in the reform efforts illustrate starkly different views of how seriously the muny court system is broken and how thoroughly it needs to be reformed.