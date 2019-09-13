Municipal League of Metro St. Louis About To Launch Board of Freeholders Process

Better Together, the plan to merge St. Louis and St. Louis County through a statewide initiative, withdrew its proposal this past spring. In its place developed a plan to put together a Board of Freeholders, which would have the ability to either draft a plan that could merge the city and county, or drop the idea altogether.

The Municipal League of Metro St. Louis is in the process of submitting petitions to the election boards of the city and county that would begin the Board of Freeholders process.

According to Pat Kelly, the executive director of the Municipal League of Metro St. Louis, the final signatures have been collected and the petitions will be submitted on Sept. 16. Once they submit enough signatures, and those signatures are verified, then Mayor Lyda Krewson and County Executive Sam Page will appoint nine freeholders each to the board, with the governor having the final appointment.

On Friday’s St. Louis on the Air, Kelly, as well as St. Louis Public Radio political correspondent Jason Rosenbaum joined the show to explain how the Board of Freeholders process will work in the coming weeks and months.

