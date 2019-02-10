 The Music Of Buck Clayton | St. Louis Public Radio
The Music Of Buck Clayton

Jazz Unlimited for Sunday, February 10, 2019 will be “The Music of Buck Clayton.”  Born in Parsons, Kansas, trumpeter Buck Clayton spent the first two years of his career in Shanghai.  In 1936, he joined Count Basie.  After Basie, Clayton was a major force in mainstream jazz as an instrumentalist, composer, arranger and bandleader, performing with Billie Holiday, the Kansas City Six, Benny Goodman, Charlie Christian, Charlie Parker, Dexter Gordon, Buddy Tate, Lester Young, Coleman Hawkins, Sarah Vaughan and Vic Dickenson.  His compositions and arrangements will be played by Jimmy Jones, Shorty Rogers, Lambert, Hendricks & Ross, the Capp-Pierce band and his own big band, recorded in 1988.

The Slide Show had my photographs of some of the artists heard on this show.

Here is Buck Clayton playing "Perdido" in 1965 with a group of musicians I don't recognize.  Sorry about the resolution.

Buck Clayton
Count Basie
Benny Goodman
Charlie Parker
Lester Young

