The Music Of Chick Corea

Jazz Unlimited on Sunday, October 20 will present music from the 56-year of Armando “Chick” Corea. Chick was born in the Boston area and was working professionally by his late teens. His career includes straight-ahead jazz, avant-garde jazz, jazz-rock fusion and classical music. We will hear music from his groups Return to Forever, Origin, his duets with Gary Burton and his own trio. He will also be heard with Herbie Hancock, the Donald Byrd/Pepper Adams group, Miles Davis and the Joe Henderson Big Band. Many of his compositions are now jazz standards and some of them will be played and sung by Maynard Ferguson, Lee Konitz and Hal Galper, the Roy Haynes quartet and trio, Carmen McRae, Elvin Jones, he group Like Minds, Lynne Arriale and Stanley Clarke. Corea has been nominated for 59 Grammy awards, winning 20 along with two Latin Grammy awards.

The Slide Show contains my photographs of some of the musicians heard on tonight's show.

The Archive of this show will be available until the morning of November 4, 2019.

Here is a video of Chick Corea (p) and Stanley Clarke (b) playing Bill Evans' "Waltz for Debby" at the Heineken Jazzaldia in 2014