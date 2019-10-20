 The Music Of Chick Corea | St. Louis Public Radio
Related Program: 
Jazz Unlimited

The Music Of Chick Corea

By 3 minutes ago

Jazz Unlimited on Sunday, October 20 will present music from the 56-year of Armando “Chick” Corea.  Chick was born in the Boston area and was working professionally by his late teens.  His career includes straight-ahead jazz, avant-garde jazz, jazz-rock fusion and classical music.  We will hear music from his groups Return to Forever, Origin, his duets with Gary Burton and his own trio.  He will also be heard with Herbie Hancock, the Donald Byrd/Pepper Adams group, Miles Davis and the Joe Henderson Big Band.  Many of his compositions are now jazz standards and some of them will be played and sung by Maynard Ferguson, Lee Konitz and Hal Galper, the Roy Haynes quartet and trio, Carmen McRae, Elvin Jones, he group Like Minds, Lynne Arriale and Stanley Clarke.  Corea has been nominated for 59 Grammy awards, winning 20 along with two Latin Grammy awards.

The Slide Show contains my photographs of some of the musicians heard on tonight's show.

The Archive of this show will be available until the morning of November 4, 2019.

Here is a video of Chick Corea (p) and Stanley Clarke (b) playing Bill Evans' "Waltz for Debby"  at the Heineken Jazzaldia in 2014

Tags: 
Chick Corea
Gary Burton
Miles Davis
Elvin Jones
Sanley Clarke

Related Content

Keys and Strings Hour/New Music

By Sep 28, 2014
Dennis C. Owsley / Copyright Dennis C. Owsley

Jazz Unlimited for September 28 will be “Keys and Strings Hour/New Music.”  Piano fireworks and great beauty abound when we present new music from four of the greatest pianists in current jazz.  Chick Corea, Hiromi, Lynne Arriale and Keith Jarrett will be presented in solo, piano duet, piano bass duo and piano trio configurations on the “Keys and Strings Hour.”  The new music segment will feature trumpeter Sean Jones, vocalist Cécile McLorin Salvant, the Vanguard Jazz Orchestra, saxophonist Azar Lawrence, the Dave Liebman Big Band, pianist Kenny Werner, Arturo O’Farril and his orchestra, th

Live Jazz From The Blue Note, Iridium, Jazz Standard and In Time Cafe

By Dec 8, 2013
Dennis C. Owsley / Copyright Dennis C. Owsley

Jazz Unlimited for December 8 will be “Live Jazz from The Blue Note, Iridium, Jazz Standard and In Time Cafe.”  We continue playing live music from the jazz capital of the world with recordings made in jazz clubs, where the interaction between the audience and the players takes both to new heights.  Tonight’s show features music from Oscar Peterson, Carmen McRae, the Charles Tolliver Big Band, Monty Alexander, Conrad Herwig’s “Latin Side of…” ensembles, Kenny Barron & Charlie Haden, Von Freeman, John Scofield, the Mingus Big Band, the Keith Jarrett Standards Trio, Jacky Terrasson, Elvin

Piano Duets And New Music

By Nov 23, 2013
Dennis C. Owsley / Copyright Dennis C. Owsley

Jazz Unlimited Sunday, November 19 will feature" Piano Duets and New Music.” Piano duets are somewhat rare in jazz because the of fact that each piano has 88 keys and is simultaneously a solo, a rhythm and a harmony instrument.  Each player must listen carefully to the other to avoid a “train wreck” in any one of these three areas.  Only the best can do this effectively.  The first hour will feature nine duets between Chick Corea & Herbie Hancock, Tommy Flanagan & Hank Jones, Oscar Peterson & Benny Green and others.  The second and third hours will feature new music from Elliott

Chick Corea reflects on music making

By Aug 19, 2011
(via Wikimedia Commons)

Jazz pianist and composer Chick Corea replaced Herbie Hancock in Miles Davis’ band in the late 1960’s  and blossomed as a composer, band leader and improviser through decades of genre-bending traditions, especially those electric jazz-rock fusion years that lead him to form, among other groups, Return To Forever, the fourth edition of which is about to embark on an extensive U.S. tour amidst their 2011 World Tour featuring Frank Gamble on guitar, Jean Luc-Ponty on the violin and Larry White and Stanley Clarke on drums and bass respectfully.  St. Louis Public Radio’s Aaron Doerr spoke with him by phone, asking him about learning music, the role of one’s environment, and jazz and the complexity of reaching a wide range of people with a genre so rooted in musicianship and technical skills.  

Aaron Doerr:  How have you been doing and happy belated birthday!  You just turned 70 this past June.  Do world tours age you quicker or keep you young?

Chick Corea: Oh yeah no... I definitely love to play and travel so travel's part of the deal, you know... and you get used to it.  You get used to the actual physical traveling - you get all those little things together that you have to have together for hotels, and planes and busses and all that, but… definitely playing the music keeps me fresh.

Jazz Artists Of History With Major Birthdays In January

By Jan 14, 2013
Dennis C. Owsley / Copyright Dennis C. Owsley

The January 20 Jazz Unlimited show will present musicians who have major birthdays.  Most have passed on, while some are still going strong in their careers.  The musicians and their ages are as follows: vibists Milt Jackson (90) and Gary Burton (70), trumpeters Henry "Red" Allen (105) and "Hot Lips" Page (105) , guitarist Bucky Pizzarelli (85), reed players Haywood Henry (100) and Billy Harper (70), violinist Stephane Grappelli (105),  bassists Steve Gilmore (70) and Curtis Counce (90), and drummers Barry Altschul (70) and Osie Johnson (90).

John Coltrane in his own words and music

By Sep 2, 2016
Dennis C. Ows;ey / Copyright Dennis C. Owsley

Jazz Unlimited will feature “John Coltrane in His Own Words and Music,” on Sunday. Jazz Unlimited airs from 9 p.m. to midnight, on St. Louis Public Radio, 90.7 FM.