Jazz Unlimited for Sunday, October 6 will be “The Music of Dizzy Gillespie.” Trumpeter, raconteur, composer and sometime vocalist John Birks “Dizzy” Gillespie was one of the founding fathers of the jazz style known as bebop, a style whose variants remain the main jazz style today. Bebop influenced many other music genres, including film scoring and bluegrass. Dizzy also was instrumental in bringing Latin rhythms into jazz. We will play music recorded between the years 1939 and 1987, along with some of his compositions played by others. In addition to Gillespie, Woody Herman, Gonzalo Rubalcaba, Charlie Parker, Bud Powell, George Shearing, Judy Niemack, The Dirty Dozen Brass Band, Roy Eldridge, Oscar Peterson, Jackie and Roy, the Ray Brown Trio and Mongo Santamaria will be heard.

The Archive of this show will be available until the morning of October 21, 2019

Here is a wonderful video of Dizzy Gillespie and Louis Armstrong playing "Umbrella Man" with Louis Armstrong on the 1959 Timex Jazz Show on CBS. Dizzy Gillespie & Louis Armstrong (tp, vcl) Junior Mance (p) Sam Jones (b) Lex Humphries (d)