Jazz Unlimited for September 21 will be “The Music of John Coltrane.” Saxophonist John Coltrane had the most formidable technique in jazz history. His influence was so strong that for decades after his death, many saxophonists would base their work on just a six month period of his development. This show will present music that Coltrane recorded and composed after his spiritual awakening in 1957 that was part of his recovery from heroin use. Coltrane will be featured with his classic quartet, his quintet with Eric Dolphy, the Africa/Brass big band and with vocalist Johnny Hartman. Playing Coltrane’s compositions from this period will be played by Maria Schneider, St. Louisan John Hicks, Kurt Elling, Benny Green & Russell Malone, Susanne Pittson, and the Great Jazz Trio of Hank Jones, Ron Carter and Tony Williams.

My photographs of some of the artists heard on tonight's show can be seen in the Slide Show.

Here is a video of part of the only live performance of "A Love Supreme" live at the Antibes Jazz Fesival in 1965. John Coltrane (ts) McCoy Tyner (p) Jimmy Garrison (b) Elvin Jones (d)