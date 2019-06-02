 Music From Well-Known Jazz Concerts | St. Louis Public Radio
Jazz Unlimited for, June 2, 2019, will present “Music from Some Well-Known Jazz Concerts.”  Throughout its history, beginning with the Benny Goodman 1938 Carnegie Hall Concert, jazz has been increasingly heard on concert stages.  We will hear music recorded at some well-known jazz concerts in venues that range from concert halls to jazz festivals.  In addition to Goodman, we will hear Charlie Christian and Sidney Bechet from the “From Spirituals to Swing” concert, Louis Armstrong from a 1947 Town Hall Concert, a jam session led by Lionel Hampton from the 1944 Esquire All-American Jazz Concert, Dizzy Gillespie and Charlie Parker at Town Hall and Massey Hall, Thelonious Monk at Carnegie Hall and Lincoln Center, Duke Ellington at the 1956 Newport Jazz Festival, the first Jazz at the Philharmonic concert, Keith Jarrett at Koln, Germany, Eddie Harris & Les McCann at Montreux, Ella Fitzgerald at the Opera House, and Joe Lovano, Charles Lloyd and Charles Mingus at Monterrey.

The Slide Show contains my photographs of some of the musiaicns heard on this show.

Here is Dave Douglas (tp) Joe Lovano (ts) Lawrence Fields (p) Linda Oh (b) and Joey Baron (d) playing "Destination Unknown" in San Diego, California on October 15, 2014

