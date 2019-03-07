NASA Astronaut Cady Coleman Celebrates Missouri Girl Scouts, Shares 'Magic' Of Space

Retired astronaut and U.S. Air Force officer Catherine “Cady” Coleman is among very few people who have lived in space. But during a visit to St. Louis last month, she came across as equally excited about life on Earth – especially because of her interactions with some accomplished high school students.

Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air included a conversation with Coleman as well as comments from two Gold Award Girl Scouts, 17-year-old Molly Frei and 16-year-old Lilly Orskog, whom Coleman came to town to help celebrate alongside the Girl Scouts of Eastern Missouri.

Frei and Orskog were each honored with a $5,000 scholarship for completing projects that created positive changes in their communities. Frei’s project aims to spark interest in STEM fields among young children, and Osrkog came up with a way to help address food scarcity.

Producer Evie Hemphill spoke with all three women shortly before the Girl Scouts of Eastern Missouri’s annual “Dessert First” event that took place Feb. 21.

Take a listen:

