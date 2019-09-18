 New Book Details Cardinals' History — 'From A Park, To A Stadium, To A Little Piece Of Heaven' | St. Louis Public Radio
Related Program: 
St. Louis on the Air

New Book Details Cardinals' History — 'From A Park, To A Stadium, To A Little Piece Of Heaven'

By 17 minutes ago
  • Busch Stadium, home of the St. Louis Cardinals, is located in the heart of downtown.
    Busch Stadium, home of the St. Louis Cardinals, is located in the heart of downtown.
    Joe Penniston | Flickr

Attending a baseball game at Busch Stadium in the middle of downtown St. Louis is quite a different experience from going to a game at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, where the stadium is surrounded by parking lots.

Connie Sexauer is professor emerita at the University of Wisconsin-Marathon County.
Credit EMILY WOODBURY | ST. LOUIS PUBLIC RADIO

In her new book, historian Connie Sexauer argues that a stadium in the midst of the city brings people of different socioeconomic backgrounds together, and it shapes the culture of the businesses and neighborhoods that reside nearby.

On Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air, Sarah Fenske talked with Sexauer about her new book “From A Park, To A Stadium, To A Little Piece of Heaven,"which chronicles the story of the St. Louis Cardinals and how sports architecture can impact the culture of a city. The book will be published this October.

Hear their conversation:

St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is hosted by Sarah Fenske and produced by Alex Heuer, Emily Woodbury, Evie Hemphill, Lara Hamdan and Alexis Moore. The engineer is Aaron Doerr and production assistance is provided by Charlie McDonald.

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org.

Tags: 
Sports
Baseball
Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
Busch Stadium
STLPR Talk Shows

Related Content

New Football Team, St. Louis BattleHawks Will Play At The Dome In 2020

By Aug 23, 2019
XFL

The XFL is a planned professional U.S. football league with the mission of reimagining America’s favorite sport. The league originally debuted in 2001 and only lasted one season. XFL games are set to begin again in February 2020.

The St. Louis BattleHawks were one of the league’s eight teams announced this week.

Jane Elliott Taught Kids Not To Be Prejudiced; Now She Sees Racism Growing

By Sep 9, 2019
Jane Elliott, at left, and Rachelle Smith joined Monday's talk show.
Evie Hemphill | St. Louis Public Radio

In April 1968, Jane Elliott was a third grade teacher in the small town of Riceville, Iowa. On the day after Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated, she felt compelled to shift her lesson plans. She decided to teach her young white students about discrimination by telling the children that brown-eyed people were superior to their blue-eyed peers. She watched as the students turned on each other. Then, the next day, she reversed the script.

The exercise highlighted the arbitrary and irrational basis of prejudice, an issue that Americans continue to grapple with more than five decades later.

On Monday’s St. Louis on the Air, host Sarah Fenske explored that topic and others with Elliott ahead of the internationally known lecturer’s address at the Washington University Medical Campus on Monday evening. Joining the conversation was Rachelle D. Smith, a diversity, equity and inclusion leader for the School of Medicine.

Don’t Have A Cow: Meatless Alternatives Have Local Diners Lining Up

By Sep 5, 2019
September 5, 2019 Chris Bertke and Todd Boyman
Evie Hemphill | St. Louis Public Radio

In January 2018, the Impossible Burger first arrived in the St. Louis market. The meat-free patty was just like the real thing — it even bled. It became an immediate sensation. But it was soon snapped up by Burger King for its “Impossible Whopper.” After a hugely successful rollout right here in St. Louis, its popularity made the Impossible patties too popular for many locals to obtain. 

But they still had plenty of options. Some have experimented on their own to create tasty meat-free concoctions. Others are turning to more local alternatives. 

On Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air, Todd Boyman, CEO of Hungry Planet, discussed the way demand for the Impossible Burger is driving interest in his products, which include animal-free versions of everything from beef to crab. 