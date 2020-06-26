 New Commander Is No Stranger To Fort Leonard Wood | St. Louis Public Radio

New Commander Is No Stranger To Fort Leonard Wood

  • Provided photo from Fort Leonard Wood, taken 6/26/20
    Brig. Gen. James Bonner and his wife Debra at the change of command ceremony at Fort Leonard Wood
    Fort Leonard Wood

Brig. Gen. James Bonner took command of Fort Leonard Wood Friday, but it won’t take him long to get acclimated to the installation in the Ozarks.

This position is his fourth assignment at the post.

Bonner returns to Missouri from the Aberdeen Proving Grounds in Maryland where he was the commander of the 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, and Explosives Command.

The change of command ceremony at Fort Leonard Wood was sparsely attended because of coronavirus restrictions, but still had the pageantry of a brass band playing military tunes and cannons firing to mark the occasion.

“As I embark on this fourth assignment here at Fort Leonard Wood, I am grateful and excited that the Army chose to reunite us with this phenomenal installation,” Bonner said. “It’s an honor to serve with this exceptional leadership team today.”

Bonner replaces Maj. Gen. Donna Martin, the first woman to lead Fort Leonard Wood in the installation’s 80-year history. She is headed to the Pentagon where she will be the Provost Marshal General of the Army, the position that leads the Army’s Criminal Investigation Unit.

“As I leave Fort Leonard Wood, I won’t leave behind the lessons nor will I miss an opportunity to talk to everyone I meet in Washington, D.C. about all the capabilities and the great people they will find here,” Martin said.

Martin led Fort Leonard Wood for a little less than two years. While she was in charge the post saw the addition of jet service to the airport that serves both military and civilians, the groundbreaking of a new hospital for active duty soldiers, their families and veterans, and the base dealing with the effects of coronavirus.

Fort Leonard Wood trains more than 80,000 soldiers each year.

Follow Jonathan on Twitter: @JonathanAhl

Related Content

Fort Leonard Wood To Get A New Commander

By Jun 18, 2020
Maj. Gen. Donna Martin is the first woman and third African American to lead Missouri's Fort Leonard Wood.
U.S. Army

Updated June 18 with new leadership being appointed at Fort Leonard Wood 

The first woman to lead Fort Leonard Wood is getting a new position and will be leaving Missouri. 

Maj. Gen. Donna Martin will be the next Provost Marshal General of the Army and lead the entire branch’s law enforcement and criminal investigation division. She will be based in Virginia.

New Hospital Being Built At Fort Leonard Wood To Better Serve Soldiers And Families

By Jun 22, 2020
Fort Leonard Wood

Soldiers, their families and veterans near Fort Leonard Wood in the Ozarks will have a new place to receive medical care. 

Construction on a $400 million, 400,000-square-foot hospital and clinic officially started Monday.

The current General Leonard Wood Army Community Hospital is 55 years old, past its intended service life. The building suffers from a leaky roof and utilities that struggle to keep pace with increasing demands. 

Concentrated Outbreaks In Rural Areas Are Fueling Missouri’s Coronavirus Increases

By Jun 23, 2020
Fort Leonard Wood, taken 7-26-19
File photo | Jonathan Ahl | St. Louis Public Radio

Statewide, there were 1,528 new coronavirus cases for the week ending June 19. Thats up 8% over the previous week, and on June 18, new cases topped 300 in one day for the first time since the beginning of May.

Some of the increases are coming from outbreaks in rural areas that are tied to meatpacking plants and Fort Leonard Wood. 

Adair and Sullivan Counties in northern Missouri each have more than 100 cases, while their neighboring counties are in the single digits. 

Fort Leonard Wood Asks For Help To Enforce Social Distancing

By May 3, 2020
Provided photo from Fort Leonard Wood, taken April 2020
Fort Leonard Wood

Unlike other areas of Missouri where health officials believe the peak of coronavirus passed more than a week ago, Fort Leonard Wood has yet to see the worst, post leaders say. And they are asking for help to make sure people follow the rules.

According to the latest data, the virus may continue to spread at Fort Leonard Wood, Maj. Gen. Donna Martin said.

“The trend of cases, community spread and community testing in our region do not indicate that we are on a downward slope or side of this curve,” Martin said.

New Recruits Again Arriving At Fort Leonard Wood

By Apr 22, 2020
Online screen shot from 4/22 virtual town hall meeting
Facebook

The U.S. Department of Defense announced Wednesday that it is lifting the suspension of new recruits going to basic and advanced training at bases like Missouri’s Fort Leonard Wood.

That means hundreds of new soldiers will be arriving at Fort Leonard Wood amid concerns of spreading coronavirus.

The base’s commander, Maj. Gen. Donna Martin, said the new soldiers’ experience will be vastly different than before, including numerous coronavirus precautions.