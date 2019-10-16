New Gallery Show Connects St. Louis To Its Senegalese Sister City Saint-Louis

Thousands of miles across the Atlantic — 7,505 miles, to be exact — is a city St. Louisans can feel a connection with. In the West African country of Senegal, there is a bustling coastal arts city named Saint-Louis. Known to locals as Ndar, it’s the oldest colonial city on Africa’s western coast.

A new contemporary art exhibition opening this week at the Barrett Barrera Projects in the Central West End surveys the art scene in Senegal’s Saint-Louis — and notes the parallels between the two cities named for St. Louis the King.

The exhibition is called “Saint Louis to St. Louis: The City on the River meets River City.”

On Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air, its curator, Modou Dieng, joined host Sarah Fenske to share insights about his native city.

“To me, it’s about, first, starting a conversation, because I think the two cities have a lot to give to each other. Today in this global market and in this global atmosphere, we are trying to basically build a bridge over the Atlantic,” Dieng said.

Through paintings, a fashion show and other media, the exhibit will showcase Senegalese artists and designers. Dieng added that in the future, he hopes to facilitate St. Louis, Missouri, artists showcasing their work in Senegal.

The opening reception for “Saint-Louis to St. Louis” will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17 at Barrett Barrera Projects.

The conversation also included St. Louis resident Sofi Seck. The native of Senegal detailed her efforts to open a school for girls in Saint-Louis through her Missouri-based company Expedition Subsahara.

Related Event

What: “Saint-Louis to St. Louis: The City on the River meets River City”

When: October 17 – December 22, 2019

Where: Barrett Barrera Projects (4739 McPherson Ave, St. Louis, MO 63108)

