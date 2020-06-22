New Hospital Being Built At Fort Leonard Wood To Better Serve Soliders And Families

Soldiers, their families and veterans near Fort Leonard Wood in the Ozarks will have a new place to receive medical care.

Construction on a new $400 million, 400,000-square-foot hospital and clinic officially started Monday.

The current General Leonard Wood Army Community Hospital is 55 years old, past its intended service life. The building suffers from a leaky roof and utilities that struggle to keep pace with increasing demands.

It was built before MRI machines were widely available, so its machines are off site because it won’t fit in the building.

“We’ve had to deal with the door freezing shut during ice storms,” said Col. Kimberlie Biever, the hospital’s commander. “Despite challenges, our staff provided excellent service and put patients first.”

Besides having all of its equipment inside of the building, the new hospital will be state of the art.

“It will be more efficient in terms of function, Biever said. “It will be more cost effective to maintain and it will be a beautiful facility where people want to work and where our patients will be welcomed In a therapeutic environment.”

The new hospital is part of the military’s long term commitment to health care, said Lt. Gen. Scott Dingle, the Surgeon General of the Army, who was on hand for the groundbreaking ceremony.

“Today we affirm that enduring care for our soldiers, their families, and all the beneficiaries will always be provided in the best facility,” Dingle said.

The project will also be an economic boon to the region, providing jobs for more than 4,000 workers over four years. The new hospital will serve the soldiers and families who live on post and more than 30,000 veterans who live within 30 miles.

The new hospital is expected to open in the fall of 2024.

Follow Jonathan on Twitter: @JonathanAhl

Our priority is you. Support coverage that’s reliable, trustworthy and more essential than ever. Donate today.

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org